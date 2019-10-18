Doug Phillips

Obituary
SEBRING, Fla. - Doug Phillips, 59, of Sebring, FL lost his battle with cancer October 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He gave it one heck of a fight.

He is survived by his daughter Nikki Phillips, son Chris (Nicole) Phillips, mother Mary Phillips, sister Cheryl Phillips, grandson Beau Phillips, granddaughter Michelle Phillips, several aunts and uncles, cousins and close family friend Holden Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his father David Phillips and son JD Phillips. There will not be any service per his request. Contributions can be made to The in his memory.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
