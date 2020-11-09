1/1
Doug Wallen
MECHANICSBURG - Doug Wallen, 56 years old, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio went to Heaven on Friday November 6th, 2020 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

He was born March 17, 1964 in Brookville, Ohio, the son of Howard and Alma Wallen. Doug was married to the love of his life, Tammy Wallen, on February 7, 1986. They celebrated 34 years of marriage this year. He attended Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church.

For the past 25 years, Doug was a Production Manager at Thompson Building Associates in Columbus, Ohio. He had a love for carpentry and working with his hands, especially on projects around the house. You could always find him tinkering in the garage with music playing in the background, riding his Harleys, driving the Camaro, or collecting custom signs to display in the garage. Doug also loved nature and the outdoors, particularly bird watching and target practice with a variety of collected guns. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his dog, Ruger. He enjoyed with them indoor and outdoor cooking, watching movies, and get togethers without an agenda. Doug will be always be remembered for having his own language, or for what his family called "Doug-isms". He consistently filled our hearts with joy and brought laughter and happiness to our homes and lives. He is survived by his wife, Tammy; his daughter, Macy (Joey) Brown; his mother; two sisters; two brothers; along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Joey Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm. At 7 pm there will be a service that all are invited to stay for.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church
NOV
14
Funeral
07:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church
