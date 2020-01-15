URBANA - Douglas R. Stinson, 85, of Urbana, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in his residence.

Douglas was born March 27, 1934 in Elliott County Kentucky. He was the son of the late Russell and Mollie (Gilliam) Stinson.

Douglas was a dedicated Christian and was instrumental in the development and organizing of the Faith Fellowship Church, having taught Sunday School, Junior Church was involved in the bus ministry for many years.

Douglas served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1956, he met his beloved wife, Lois Ferguson Stinson. They joined in marriage on June 27, 1959 and enjoyed 60 happy years together. By trade, Douglas was a welder and retired from Navistar. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. Douglas enjoyed spending time with his family, going to church and all their activities. He also enjoyed everything outside, gardening, golf, fishing, hunting, boating and walking. He loved his home life, always being kind, helpful to everyone always with a smile.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Ferguson Stinson; his sister, Loretta Stinson (James) Roush, his brother, Wayne (Deloris) Stinson; his sister-in-law, Joyce (Millard) Pope, Leona (Danny) Stallard; Special Brother-in-law, Woody Ferguson and Menifee Mayse Jr; as well as a host of nieces and nephews he loved so much.

He is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Newte and Lura Ferguson, sister-in-law, Delma Ferguson Greene (James), Wanda Ferguson Mayse; siblings Vivian Stinson Resler (James), Wanda Stinson Castle (Ralph), Willard Stinson (Judy), Willie H. Stinson (Mary Ellen) and Special "Aunt Delphia".

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12-2 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Roger Childers officiating.

Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 236 Bloomfield Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.