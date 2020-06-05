Earlene Janet Hall
NORTH LEWISBURG - Earlene Janet Hall, 79, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Blue Bird Retirement Community. She was born September 7, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Leroy and Frances Evelyn (Watkins) Williams. Earlene was a former member of the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church. She was an avid pet lover who loved to read and play solitaire. Earlene is survived by her children, Janet (Steve) Trimbach, William (Matt Conley) Hall; 4 step-children; as well as several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of over 50 years, Burrel "Bill" Hall. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-6 on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Union County Humane Society, 16540 County Home Road, Marysville, OH 43040. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



