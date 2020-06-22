URBANA - Eddie Ray Dean Jr. (CHIEF), 40 years old, formerly of Urbana passed away on May 23 in Gulfport, Mississippi due to an accidental drowning. Eddie was a free spirit and lived his life on his own terms. He is survived by his dad, Eddie and Linda Dean of Urbana and mother, Nancy Barron Warling of Minnesota. He is also survived by his daughter Riley Wright and grandson Roman of Urbana. He had one brother, Brandon Dean of Urbana and a sister, Erica Dean of Columbus. He had two step brothers, Jason Kiser and Wesley Kiser of Urbana, and nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Sadie Dean.

Family will be having a private celebration of life for friends and family.

Donations for cremation can be made on GoFundMe.com or given directly to his father.