JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mrs. Edith Louise (Hauser) Swearinger, 91, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Community Hospice McGraw Center. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and has lived in Jacksonville since June 2011, coming from Urbana, Ohio. Mrs. Swearinger graduated from Granby High School and attended Maryland State Teachers College. She loved to sew, collect dolls and was involved with the Girl Scouts for more than 68 years. She was a charter member of the Silver Trefoil Girl Scouts, member of the Little Cherub Doll Club and United Federation Doll Clubs. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harry P. Swearinger; her parents, Milton J. Hauser, Jr. and Bessie Seymour Hauser; 2 sisters, Pearl Hauser of Baltimore, MD and Mildred Hauser Bizzell of Chesapeake, VA; 2 brothers, Milton J. Hauser, Jr. of Ocala, FL and Edward N. Hauser of Norfolk, VA. Surviving family include 2 daughters, Barbara Swearinger of Jacksonville, FL and Susan Swearinger Clay (Robert) of Saint Johns, Florida; 3 granddaughters, Elizabeth Clay, Rebecca Clay and Hannah Swearinger; 1 brother, Raymond L. Hauser of Virginia Beach, VA; 2 sisters-in-law, Betty Swearingen of Urbana, Ohio and Betty Hauser of Ocala, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at North Jacksonville Church of God, I-95 and Edgewood Avenue, with Rev. James A. Hull, officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Her family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Swearinger Family.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from June 21 to June 22, 2019

