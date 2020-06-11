Edna M. Shaffer
ST. PARIS - Edna M. Shaffer, age 89, of Urbana passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Urbana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on December 30, 1930 in Senecaville, Ohio, Edna was the daughter of the late Sherman and Myrtle (Garlinger) Houston. She married Noble Clinton Shaffer on July 7, 1952 and he preceded her in death on January 10, 1994. Edna was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Sherman Houston, and three sisters, Thelma Richmond, Janice Lopez, and Sharon Houston. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, OH. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
