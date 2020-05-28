I am shocked and deeply saddened by Eds passing. We all grew up together and had a sense of family. I will always remember his smile, his kindness, and his silliness and sense of humor. I am truly sorry for the pain you are feeling. I am also sorry we all have lost a really great guy. My heart goes out to all of you. Remember the good times. I will keep you in my prayers. Much love, Theresa

Theresa Adams

Friend