MECHANICSBURG - Edward A. "Ed" Glassburn, 58, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his residence. He was born May 8, 1962 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Earl and Margaret Ann (McKenzie) Glassburn. On May 10, 1986 he married the love of his life, Lori Ann (Waldnig) Glassburn and she precedes him in death. Ed was employed at Honda Of America for 18 years. He enjoyed working on old cars, especially, his 1970 Monte Carlo. He loved his nieces and nephews and enjoyed seeing his family; also his special friend, Ryleigh Rausch who was dear to his heart, along with her parents, Doug and Diann. Eddie will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His survivors include his son, Joshua L. Glassburn; his brothers, Anthony Earl (Lisa) Glassburn, Jerry Allen Glassburn, and DeWayne Glassburn; his sisters, Virginia Lynn (Gary) Distelhorst, Judith Marie Lanier, Kathy Gay Ferguson and Ruth Glassburn; 17 nieces and nephews and 33 great-nieces and nephews. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother, Timothy Glassburn and a great-niece, Courtney Cantrell. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Pastor Jim Mayo officiating. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those who wish to join. Line-up will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Skillman, McDonald & Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses: SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 257 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 28 to May 29, 2020.