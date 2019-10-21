ST. PARIS - Ralph Edward Markley, 93, of Terre Haute, OH passed away on Saturday, October 19, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 25, 1926 in Champaign County, OH. He was the last surviving child of twelve born to William and Ada (Cook) Markley. Ralph proudly served his country in World War II at the age of 16 years old. Upon his return to the states he continued to work at the William Bailey Co. of Springfield for 47 years. Ralph was a former member of the Kiser Lake Sportsman Club, where he enjoyed trap shooting. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, bowling and fishing. He was loved deeply and will be dearly missed by four daughters, Pamela (Richard) Fleming, Donna (Jerry) Bishop, Deborah Carnes and Christy Moore and a nephew he raised by choice, Roger (Robin) Wells. He was proudly called PaPa by 12 grandchildren, Brian (Dina) Fleming, Brad (Lissa Roberts) Fleming, Drs. Nikki (Kevin) Kallmeyer, Kelly (Jodi) Bishop, Richard (Missy) Carnes, Stacey (Brandy) Carnes, Angela (Corby Terrell) Moore, Jessica Moore, John Moore, Jamie (Sara) Wells, Ryan (Amy) Wells, Raun Wells and 23 great-grandchildren, and also was survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He has three surviving sisters-in-law, Sylvia Markley of Cedarville, Sue Markley of Urbana, and Pat Ullery of St. Paris.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Magdalena (Wells), his parents and seven brothers, William, Everett, Harold, Kenneth, Charles, Wayne and Calvin, and four sisters Mary McKinley, Eva Oglesbee, Merle Rooney and Betty Spagnuola.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute (Urbana) Ohio. Memorial contributions in memory of Ralph may be made to: German Township Fire Dept., 3940 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.