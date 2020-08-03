1/
Edward "Ed" Watkins
RIDGECREST, Calif. - Edward "Ed" Watkins was born December 6, 1952 to Henry and Florance (Donahue) Watkins of Urbana, Ohio.

Ed was called to be with the Lord on June 29th, 2020 in his home in Ridgecrest, California.

For many years, Ed was an ordained Minister and a youth pastor at Calvary Chapel in California.

Ed was preceded in death by both of his brothers: Kenny and Carl Watkins. Ed is survived by his wife Peg (Mattox) Watkins; his son, Kelly (Christina) Watkins; daughter Stacy (Daniel) Anthony; grandchildren Chelsea and Jakob Watkins, Ruben (Sky), Mitchell, Railee, Ryan and Madison Anthony; and great-grandchildren Leona, Howard, Cambria, Erza, and Korbin.

There will be a wake for Ed's family and friends on August 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kelly (Christina) Watkins' house, 2492 State Route 508, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
