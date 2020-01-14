MARYSVILLE - Edwin E. "Ed" Miller Jr., 57, of Marysville, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, January 12 at his home. He was previously employed with the Scott's Company and United Rotary Brush after several years of employment.

A proud veteran of the United States Navy, he was a lifetime member of the Marysville VFW Post #3320. He was also a member and secretary of the Mt. Carmel Lodge #303 F&AM in Richwood, secretary of the Commandry Bellefontaine Lodge 209, and the Scottish Rite.

Ed was a jokester who enjoyed making people laugh, and he was often found playing games on his computer. His greatest joy however, was in being a family man. He always took care of others, and he especially loved being "Grandpa" to his four grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.

Ed was born September 14, 1962 in Marysville to Edwin E. and Devonna Kimbler Miller Sr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Devonna, and his mother-in-law, Juanita Vannatta.

He married the former Wilma E. Vannatta on December 15, 1986 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Wilma; children Daniel Hay Sr. of Marion and Heather (David) Taylor of Marysville; grandchildren Daniel Hay Jr., Garrett, Carson and Dawson Taylor; father and step-mother Edwin E. and Barb Miller Sr. of Marysville; siblings Lisa "Sis" (James) Music of Hardeeville, South Carolina, and Charles "Charlie" Miller of Oak Grove, Kentucky; a step-sister, Darlene (Scott) Reber of Springfield; step-brothers Dave (Theresa) Wilkinson and Michael (Emily) Ropp, both of Urbana; nephews Nicholas (Abby) Smith, Bradley (Kristina) Smith, Jimmy (Katie) Music and Danny (Thera) Music; special aunt and uncle Virginia and Russell Miller; and best buddy Chris Walters.

Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at INGRAM FUNERAL HOME, where Masonic services will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday also at the funeral home. The Rev. Sara McSwords will officiate, and the Union County Honor Guard will provide full military honors.

In Ed's memory, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.