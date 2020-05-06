URBANA - Elaine K. Oelker, age 64, died April 30, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born September 4, 1955, in Urbana, the youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mildred (McCullough) Oelker and is survived by three sisters and two brothers, as well as many loving friends. She was active in church, especially the music program. She earned her B.A. degree from The Ohio State University and worked at OSU Wexner Medical Center for 34 years. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 6 to May 7, 2020.