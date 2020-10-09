URBANA - Eleanor Virginia (Fragale) McLaughlin was born on Sunday, November 8, 1925 and peacefully died at home on October 7, 2020. Eleanor was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Mary and James Battista Fragale who were first generation Americans both from San Giovani in Fiore, Italy. Eleanor was the younger sister of Pete and Frank and older sister to James Junior. A studious young girl, Eleanor graduated Salutatorian of her class at Victory High School. She graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Business studies and physical education. Soon after graduation in 1943, armed with her teaching credentials Eleanor moved to Urbana, Ohio and began teaching business at Graham High School, a career that was to span some 40 years and a variety of subjects. Around this time, Eleanor met William Edmund McLaughlin at a St. Mary's Church dance which was apropos as both Eleanor and Bill loved to dance. After several years of courtship, Eleanor and Bill were married.

During the decade of the 50's Eleanor and Bill had six children, David, Gary, Janet, Robert, Joannie and Judy. Eleanor was a wonderful mother and role model. She was ever supportive of her children and never once let any of them down. She sadly lost Joannie at age eight. As well as raising a large family, Eleanor and Bill also built and managed a successful dry-cleaning business in Urbana. Eleanor's business skills were integral to the success of their business. Bill was blessed to have such a capable and supportive partner.

In the early 1970's Eleanor returned to college to obtain an additional teaching credential and used it in her teaching of remedial reading at St. Mary School. She later earned her master's degree in Elementary education. Eleanor spent more than twenty plus years teaching full-time at West Liberty Salem (WLS) High School where she taught many subjects including business classes, government and psychology. She greatly enjoyed her years at WLS making good friends, holding mock elections for her government classes, attending local jury trials, and traveling with her students as chaperone to Europe. Eleanor always said her students kept her young.

The 1980's brought the birth of Eleanor's four grandchildren, Rachelle, Megan, Kelly and Bill, all children of son Robert and his wife Diane.

Sadly, Eleanor's husband, Bill died in 2006. He was much indebted to Eleanor for her unfailing support and care during over 50 years of marriage. Eleanor continued teaching until the age of 80. Tragedy struck again in 2009 when her lovely daughter, Jan finally succumbed to cancer. Later that year, Eleanor moved to Heather Bend into a lovely community of ladies, who supported and helped each other offering friendship and care.

Eleanor was adamant she wanted to remain in her own home and this was made possible by her wonderful Care Givers. The family would like to thank you all and most recently to Evelyn, Lisa, Tosha, Nikki, Cindy, Zuma and most of all to Eleanor's guardian angel, Alice Chadwell, who was deeply devoted to Eleanor, who made her laugh and feel cherished and was with her at her death. We would also like to thank Hospice of Dayton, a truly wonderful, caring organization. Thanks to Rhonda, Carlos, Shawna, Sheila, Mary and Courtney who helped care for Eleanor and make her as comfortable as possible.

Eleanor did not wish to have a showing at the funeral home. Eleanor's children, who live remotely, will delay the burial until 2021, when hopefully we live in safer times and they can return to Urbana to celebrate Eleanor's life with the wider family and friends.

Eleanor was much loved and treasured by her children, family and friends and was truly an inspirational woman.