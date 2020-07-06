URBANA - Elizabeth "Betty" A. Weisenberger, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Urbana Place. She was born June 6, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio to Melvin F. and Helen McDowell Johns of Trenton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" E Weisenberger, son of Cyril P. and Alma Eversmann of Hamilton, Ohio, on January 5, 1957. They were the parents of nine children: Marilyn (Bob) McNeely, Helen (James) McNeely, Francis (Kimberly) Weisenberger of Beavercreek, Nancy Searfos (Chris Galovics) of Eaton, Lawrence Weisenberger of St. Paris, Mary (Eric) Hall of Washington Courthouse, Joseph (Martha) Weisenberger of Cable, Susan (Jeff) Rice Of Urbana and Robert (Cris) Weisenberger of Urbana.

Dick and Betty moved to Urbana in July 1968 with seven of their children, when Dick was transferred to the St. Regis plant from the Mason area. Betty was a full-time homemaker until their youngest child started 1st grade. She completed an Accounting course by mail and secured a position in the Financial Aid Department of Urbana University, from which she retired.

Betty liked being active. She and her daughter, Marilyn, enjoyed many years of doing aerobics at Nancy Barrett"s Studio. She was a member of Welcome Wagon, the Senior Center and The Red Hats. Betty enjoyed gardening, birds and being with her family. She was the best cheerleader for her children and grandchildren, wise advisor and mother to all generations of the family.

Betty is survived by her brothers, Ted (Pat) Johns of Kingston, TN, William (Judy) Johns of Trenton, OH, sister, Donna Weisenberger of Hamilton, OH, sisters-in-law, Jeanne Johns and Connie Yenser of Trenton, OH, JoAnn Tolley of Sparta, WI and Judy Abner of Eagle Lake, FL, 18 grandchildren, 35 great- and step-great-grandchildren, 1 step-great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, her husband "Dick" in April of 2019, daughter Helen in September of 2019, daughter-in-law Debbie Weisenberger, brothers, Glenn Johns, Gerald Johns, sister and brother-in-law Pauline (Bob) Lawrence, brothers-in-law, Wayne Tolley, John "Jack" Weisenberger and David Abner.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Urbana Place and Kindred Hospice for the care and love they gave Betty. Special thanks to Jennifer Hess for taking such good care of our parents. Jenny was our rock during the pandemic, making sure that she felt loved. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with her service beginning at 11 a.m., Father Matthew Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com