URBANA - Elizabeth "Beth" Askew, born October 4, 1962, passed away February 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She went home to be with the Lord after a long-term illness from an environmentally-caused condition that sent her down a path with years of suffering and pain.

A very bright student, her goal had been to become a veterinarian caring and treating small animals with her heroine, Dr. Judy Sanders. She managed to complete her high school curriculum and obtain her diploma but her illness during her freshman year in high school occurred very acutely, preventing her from attending school and participating on the volleyball team and cheerleading.

She had the very best doctors to diagnose and treat her illness. She continued to focus on becoming a veterinarian by obtaining a copy of the Merck manual (the all-encompassing reference on disease and illnesses), reading it cover to cover. She became well-versed on her disease and regularly discussed her condition with the physicians caring for her.

She was a member of 4-H, participating in the dairy, cooking and sewing clubs. She won 4-H dairy showmanship at the Ohio State Fair, winning over 50 of Ohio's best youth showmen.

Beth became a superb cook, preparing gourmet meals for her family and unique salads for her Dad. Beth loved her Buckeyes and was a fierce defender against anyone that might disparage them.

Beth knew the Lord and in her final days she was ready to go and be with her grandmas and grandpa. Beth was a symbol of determination to live her life in spite of the health adversities that had been cast upon her.

She is survived by her mother and father, Joyce and Gerald Askew, and brother Greg, who provided around the clock nursing care in her final years. Her family includes Richard (Jennifer) Goddard, cousins Jeff (Rachel) Goddard, and Lisa Goddard, Grandma (Helen) and Grandpa (Harold) White. Deceased uncles included David and Steve Goddard and cousin Mark Goddard.

Lifelong close friends include Laurel Creviston, Melanie Pfaff and all of her Facebook Friends.

A celebration of Beth's life led by Bud White will be held at WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL HOME at 6 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.