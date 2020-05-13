Elizabeth Fern Dennis
1931 - 2020
WEST LIBERTY - Elizabeth Fern Dennis, 89, of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home. Elizabeth was born in Bakersville, Ohio on March 25, 1931, to the late Francis and Edna (Shryock) Zeiner. She was also preceded in death by her sister Maxine Zeiner and her brother John Zeiner. Elizabeth married Carroll E. "Pete" Dennis on April 19, 1968, in Kingscreek, and he survives in Urbana. She is also survived by son Joseph B. Jacobs of Ohio, daughters Lori (Joe) Seiler of Mt. Victory and Denise Niswonger of Urbana; six grandchildren, Joey, Josh, Blake, Dani "Muffin," Cody, and Kelsey; two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Abrielle; and a sister, Valorie Zeiner of Newcomerstown. Elizabeth worked in the office at Kurz Kash in Newcomerstown for many years. With her husband Pete, they were instrumental in establishing the Church of Christ in Urbana. Elizabeth was active at church with the "Secret Sisters" group. She loved to garden, crochet, sew, work crafts, and play the organ. The first tomato from the garden was always hers to enjoy. Elizabeth cherished her collection of Dalmation toys from McDonalds. She had a knack for finding bargains at yard sales – a trait she's passed on through the family. Elizabeth always put her family first. Elizabeth's funeral will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, West Liberty, led by family friend Michael Birt. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Kingscreek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Urbana Church of Christ, 1400 Short Cut Road, Urbana, OH 43078. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
MAY
18
Funeral
01:00 PM
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
May 13, 2020
Very sweet lady who has been a good neighbor for 25 years....who helped watch my daughter after school until I got home from work....Fly High Sweet Angel!!!!!
Kathy Cooper
Neighbor
