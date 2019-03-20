WORTHINGTON - Elizabeth Kathryn "Kay" (Kelbe) Brown, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away surrounded by loving friends on March 18, 2019. At peace in heaven, she joins her husband, Kenneth; and daughter, Theresa. She is survived by many close friends and relatives. She is survived by many close friends and relatives. She a long-time member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. She had a long and successful career as a registered medical technologist. Kay was a member of the Worthington Historical Society and loved to garden. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., Columbus, OH 43214. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Father John Johnson, Celebrant. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be sent to the or Our Lady of Peace. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.