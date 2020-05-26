BRIDGEWATER, Va. - Elizabeth Neer Rhodes, "Liz," loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, joined her Lord in heaven on Sunday morning, May 24, 2020. She passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center after 25 years of battling multiple sclerosis. She was born in Bellefontaine, OH on September 13, 1962, and was a daughter of Rhoda Weber Neer Brunk Peifer, of Harrisonburg, VA and the late Eugene Earl Neer. Liz was a member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, where she had been active in the Pathfinders Sunday school class, and various positions within the church. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for Harrisonburg Pulmonary Associates. Liz graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School, class of 1980, where she served as senior class president. She sang in the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society. She was united in marriage on August 13, 1983 to Daniel Wayne Rhodes. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her children, Lisa Marie Rhodes and spouse Rachel Struble, of Broadway, VA and Julie Beth Rhodes, of New York, NY; a sister, Rose Berkey and husband Carl, of Harrisonburg, VA; two brothers, Lynn Neer, and wife Margaret, of Harrisonburg, VA and Paul Neer and wife Angie, of Belleville, PA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Neer. A private graveside service will be held at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Cooper officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren 5651 Beaver Creek Road Bridgewater, VA 22812 or to the National MS Society. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral home visitation or in person visitation at Dan & Liz's home. If you wish to pay respects, please consider phone calls or sending cards, memories, letters, pictures and stories by mail. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 26 to May 27, 2020.