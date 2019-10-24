URBANA - Ella A. Searfos, 76, of Urbana, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 in her residence.

She was born on July 12, 1943 in Arbuckle, W. Va., a daughter of Herman and Zelda M. (Sayre) Jeffries Sr. Ella had three sisters and five brothers.

Survivors include a son, David Ben Searfos; daughter, Tammy Searfos; grandchildren, Charity (David) Edwards and Mara Searfos; great-grandson, Kyle Searfos; and caretaker, Cathy Maynard.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Lewis Searfos.

