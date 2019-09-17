MECHANICSBURG - Elsie A. Shoup, 66, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, left this world behind Monday, September 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 21, 1953 in Breman, Indiana to the late Amos V. and Sarah (Troyer) Lambright. She was employed by Der Dutchman for 15 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Springfield. Elsie was a home-making engineer and enjoyed gardening, sewing, couponing, and caring for her cats.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stephen Shoup; her children, Stephanie Shoup and Jason Shoup; brothers, Ernest (Vicki) Lambright, Freeman (Annette) Lambright, Raymond (Barb) Lambright, Junior Jay Lambright, and Mervin (Val) Lambright; sisters, Freida (Bud) Knapp, Rosa Lambright, and Sara Etta (Lonnie) Wojtkowiak; and 33 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Wayne Lambright.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral services to celebrate Elsie's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Linden Good officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Avenue, PO Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com