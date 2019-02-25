Obituary Print Emery J. Helmuth | Visit Guest Book

PLAIN CITY - Emery J. Helmuth, age 95, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 at his home with Dayton-Mercy Hospice care. He was born to John I. and Mary (Miller) Helmuth on November 29, 1923 in Kalona, Iowa. He grew up with his parents and five siblings on a farm in the Kalona area. He served as a Conscientious Objector near the end of WWII in Terry, Montana, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Akron Pennsylvania. While in Harrisburg he felt the Lord's call to lead people to Christ. Upon returning to Iowa he took up carpentry under the guidance of his father. On June 4, 1950 he married Irene Jeanette Byler and the couple enthusiastically participated in outreach programs, which led to an appointment in 1955 to pastor a church-plant in Northern Minnesota. By the time they went to Minnesota they had two young sons and two daughters were born there. He became a skilled cabinet maker and found that he could make a living while leading a small church at the same time. It was during this time he was ordained as a pastor at Balsam Lake Mennonite Chapel. After 15 years, in 1970 the family moved to the Flint, Michigan area to co-pastor at Mt. Morris, which soon led to pastoring for 19 years at the Pine View Mennonite Church in Vassar, 30 miles further north. Upon retirement in 1991, Emery and Irene joined the Voluntary Service Program at Rosedale Mennonite Missions in Ohio, serving 2 years as maintenance man and hostess for guests and transitioning missionaries. By then they chose to remain permanently in Ohio, where they attended Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship and eventually became members at Shiloh Mennonite Church. At the age of 70 Emery built the house in Mechanicsburg where they would reside the rest of their days. He enjoyed his semi- retirement building cabinets, country furniture and leading Bible studies, which was his passion. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping as hobbies. He is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and one grandchild. He is survived by his brother Omar and Emma Mae (Nisly) Helmuth; sons, Galen and Elba (Ocampo) Helmuth, Gareth and Sherry (Parsell) Helmuth; daughters, Faye and Charles Esch, Beth and Roy Corbett; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way. The viewing will be at Shiloh Mennonite Church, 7521 Woods and West Ave., London, OH 43140 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Shiloh Mennonite Church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with one hour of viewing before the start of the funeral service. Burial will be at Shiloh Mennonite Cemetery.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Urbana Daily Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close