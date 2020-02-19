URBANA - Erin Amber Lee, 42 of Urbana Ohio, passed away on February 18, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.

Amber was born June 3, 1977 in Springfield, Ohio. She is survived by her parents, her mother, Shelley Musser and her father, Greg (Nikki) Lee; her sons, Ezra Lee, Ian Barrett and Elijah Barrett; her fiancé, Kevin Thomas; the father of her sons, Keith Barrett; her grandmothers, Bonnie Jones and Kay Jacobs; her siblings, Hannah Lee, Lorie Musser King, Nathan (Jessi) Musser, Brody Lee and Daulton Lee; her great aunt, Helen (Holney) Cotrell; her nieces, Terrin and Marley Musser; her nephews, Jackson and Dillon Musser and Zion Adams; her uncles, Scott and Chuck Jones and Jeff Smith and anxiously awaiting the arrival of her granddaughter Honor Lee Barrett as well as a lifetime of cousins and friends. Amber was preceded in death by her brother, Ian Lee; her grandfather, Sherwood Jones; her grandmother and partner in crime, Marlene Jones; and her dad Scott Musser and her uncle, Gary Lee.

She enjoyed making memories with everyone she met, and she never met a stranger. She loved painting and thrift shopping. Amber would light up the darkest of rooms with her smile. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends and her boys were her life. Amber will be missed by all!

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Jerusalem Second Baptist Church; where the memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Michael Freeman officiating. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Services entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.