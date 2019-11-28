HILLSBORO - Ernestine F. "Erny" Ludwick, 102 years, of Hillsboro, passed away November 25, 2019 at the Salyer Adult Group Home where she had been a resident.

Ernestine was born September 1, 1917 in Newtonsville, Clermont County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Adieuie (Fowler) Kelley. Besides her parents she was also preceded by her husband, Russell H. Ludwick; brother, Woodrow Kelley; two sisters, Betty Frost and Margret Griffith; and nephew, Jim Frost.

Erny is survived by her nieces, Vickie (Zane) Walker, Janet (Gary) Hammond and Jeannie Frost, nephews, Patrick Kelley, Steve (Joyce) Kelley and Jeff Kelley and niece-in-law, Sue Frost.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Hamer Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be will be 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME.

Family requests memorials to Community Care Hospice.

