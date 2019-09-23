URBANA - Etoile "Etti" Elizabeth (Dibert) Evans, 83, of Urbana, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana.

She was born January 30, 1936 in Terre Haute, Ohio to Miller and Lottie (Nave) Dibert.

She worked for 50 years as the receptionist and office manager of Dr. Evans and Collins. She was a member of the Bridge Club and a Soroptimist.

She is survived by her sons, Jene Alan (Debbie) Gaver, Tony Douglas (Jennifer) Gaver, and James Charles (Carla) Evans; companion of 25 years, Roger Runkle; grandchildren, Jesse, Sarah (Wade) Bodey, Jayme Gaver, Taylor Evans, Mathew Evans, Laura Evans, Hillary Quick, Hunter Quick, and Ally Gaver; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Adam, Kaiden, Jayce, Lyam; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 20 years, Dr. Charles Evans; brothers, Clemen, Milton, Garnard, Kenny, and Eugene; sisters, Ilene, Maxine, and Beulah.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating.

Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Ste. 400, Springfield, OH 45504.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com