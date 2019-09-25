ST. PARIS - Evan Marshall Whitt, 16, of St. Paris passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton with his family by his side, due to the result of an automobile accident. He was born June 27, 2003 in Springfield, Ohio. Evan was currently a sophomore at Graham High School.

Evan had interests in aviation, cars and music especially playing guitar. He enjoyed playing video games and travelling, especially to Tennessee. He also loved to spend time with his family and friends and making those around him laugh.

He is survived by his parents James and Jenny Whitt, and Tiffany (Adamson) and Shawn Young; brother, Ethan Whitt; sisters, Faith and Leah Young; grandparents, Dan and Pat Smith, Jim Young, Pat Fults; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as a very close circle of friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Judy C. Blair, Sherry (Adamson) and Fred Evelsizor, Bill Fults; great-grandmother, Eula Adamson; and cousin, Lucas Whitt.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Graham High School, 7800 US Route 36, St Paris, OH, 43072.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the High School with Pastor Jeff Lyle officiating.

Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in care of VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami St. Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

