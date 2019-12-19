URBANA - Evelyn (Craig) Sidders, 84, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born November 23, 1935 in Cable, Ohio, the daughter of Edgar and Marie (Bolin) Craig.

Evelyn graduated from Wayne Woodstock High School in 1953. She enjoyed attending Wesley Chapel Church where she was a member.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Johnson and Tami (Rick) Ramey of Urbana, her sons, Ric (Michelle) Sidders of Middleburg, Florida, Timothy (Kim) Sidders and Kenneth Sidders of Urbana, her loving grandchildren, Zeb, Kristin, Conner, Ryan, Jennifer, Aaron, Charles, Sarah, Timmy, William, Bridget, her beautiful great-grandchildren, Alexis, Ella, Landen, Tori, Toby, Jayden, Riley and Sophia, her brother; Ronnie (Brenda) Craig of Springfield, Ohio, her sisters, Sharon Schell, Sally (Richard) DeLong, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Sidders; son, Ivan A. Sidders; brother, Daniel Craig; sister, Mary Russell; son-in-law, John Johnson; brothers-in-law, Robert Schell, Meredith Russell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Del Stephens officiating. Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

