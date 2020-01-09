URBANA - Flora Davis, 93, of Mutual, Ohio passed away on January 8, 2020 in Vancrest of Urbana Nursing Home.

She was born September 20, 1926 in Thealka, KY, the daughter of the late Waitman and Dora (Lyons) Preston. In Flora's younger years, she worked at a restaurant, known as "Slick and Junebugs," in Paintsville, KY. She also worked later in life at Rothchilds Berry Farm in Urbana Ohio.

She enjoyed making handmade quilts and sewing. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, especially canning from her home-grown goods, as well as her rose bushes and flowering trees being her pride and joy. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Flora is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter Davis; daughter, Phyllis Crevison; son, David Davis; grandchildren, Jason Kuhn Sr. and Brittney Davis (Saif Naber); great-grandchildren, Jason Kuhn Jr. and Antonia Kuhn; sister Betty Swango; brothers, Donald Preston, Thomas (MaryAnne) Preston, and Bob (Mildred) Preston; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher Allen Crevison; brothers, Kenneth (Ruea) Preston, and Curtis (Barbara) Preston; sister-in-law, Mary Preston; and brother-in-law, Cash Swango.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.