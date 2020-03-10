Florence Evelyn Parrish

Obituary
URBANA - Florence Evelyn Parrish, 84, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Grand Haven, Michigan. She was born November 19, 1935, the daughter of Ralph and Ethel Lones. Florence married Raymond Parrish October 16, 1978. Together they enjoyed 23 years of marriage until his death in May of 2002. Florence was a simple woman who enjoyed the small things in life, playing cards, going out to eat, and hummingbirds. She was a kind, gentle, loving woman who will be deeply missed. Florence is survived by her brother, Clifford (Janet) Lones; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Kenneth Lones; and sisters, Betty Yerian and Dorothy (Herb) Shepherd. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com. Local arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
