NORTH LEWISBURG - Floyd Jordan, 90, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Hospice of Dayton. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Visitation is 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. prior to the service.