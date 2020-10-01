NORTH LEWISBURG - Floyd Jordan, 90, of North Lewisburg, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Hospice House of Dayton, Ohio. He was born June 26, 1930 in Jeffersonville, Ohio the son of Lee and Zona (Caudill) Jordan. Floyd proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a mechanic in the Army, a trade that served him well up until the last few years of his life when his health started to decline. He also worked in construction for several years and then later retired from International Harvester in 1992. He was a devoted and active member of the Mechanicsburg Church of God of Prophecy, where he served faithfully as clerk and treasurer for 64 years. He was also a member of American Legion Post 79, Marysville, Ohio. In 2015 he was selected to be part of the Honor Flight and flew to Washington, D.C. where he and other Korean War veterans were honored. Floyd enjoyed repairing Volkswagens and lawnmowers. He was a devoted husband and loved spending time with his family. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of him, we find solace knowing that he is now with God. He is at peace. And for that, we are grateful. Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Norma L. Jordan; his daughters, Brenda K. (Bill) Maxwell and Lisa A. (Danny) Atchison; daughter-in-law, Jan Jordan; grandchildren, Scott (Chasity) Russell, Jennifer (Steve) Spencer, Ryan Jordan, Sara (Cameron) Liner, Miranda (Malin) Westfall and Stephanie (Daniel) Napier; sister, Jane Dooley, they also have six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews of several generations. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Floyd J. Jordan and Larry S. Jordan and daughter, Audrey L. Jordan, brothers, Paul Jordan, William Jordan, sisters, Audrey V., Zella Gilliam, Mae Raber, Delcie Timson. Honorary pallbearers are: Rob Edmond, Jerry Salyer & Earl Schrack who were wonderful friends of Floyd. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A funeral service to celebrate Floyd's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg with Rev. Lisa Atchison and Scott Russell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:15 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, C/O Rev. Lisa Atchison, 35 Bon Air Bend, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.