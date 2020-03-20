Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Juanita "Nita" Astorino. View Sign Service Information Walter & Lewis Funeral Home 642 South Main Street Urbana , OH 43078 (937)-653-4227 Send Flowers Obituary

URBANA - Frances Juanita "Nita" Astorino, 95, of Springfield, formerly of Urbana, went home to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband, Robert on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1924, in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of the late J. Howard and Frances E. (Clark) Gustin. As a child of the Great Depression, her family moved often before she graduated as Valedictorian of Fletcher High School in 1942. In 1944, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Astorino and together they created a family with three beautiful daughters, Beth (Dave) Crouse from Englewood, Sandy (Don) Coakley from Xenia and Sharon (Bill) Waddle from Springfield. Making Urbana their home, they were faithful members of St. Mary Catholic Church where she served as part-time secretary at St. Mary School, a past PTA President, a teacher and coordinator for CCD, a sacramental preparation teacher for First Communion, a Homebound distributor of the Eucharist and Coordinator of the Migrant Farmers' Ministry. Juanita was also active in the community as a 4-H advisor, member of the American Legion Pearce-Kerns Post 120 Women's Auxiliary, the DAV and a consultant for Fashion 220 Cosmetics. She enjoyed bowling, flower and vegetable gardening, canning foods and sewing. While living at Oakwood Village in Springfield, she volunteered by folding napkins in the dining hall, vegetable gardening in the raised beds, assisting residents to play Bingo and helping visitors find residents in the Health Center. Above all else, Juanita loved her family. This love will be her legacy to those loved ones left behind. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her grandchildren whom she adored, Amy (Brad) Tipple, Eric Crouse, Dan (Erica) Crouse, Gail (Brian) Feix, Justin (Olga) Coakley, Nick (Katie) Coakley, Natalie (Brian) Caperones, Joanna Waddle, Stuart (Catherine) Waddle, Andy (Kerry Jean) Waddle, Art (Kelly) Waddle and Chris Waddle; 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Patricia Coleman and Barbara Robinson; brother, Ben (Pat) Gustin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James N. Gustin; great-granddaughter, Arlee Grace Waddle; 2 brothers-in-law and 1 sister-in-law. Her family thanks the staff at Oakwood Village and Ohio's Hospice for the care and support they've provided during this time. Juanita will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana with a private family service. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary parish, Urbana, OH or Oakwood Village Mission Commission, Springfield, OH. Arrangements in care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Urbana Daily Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close