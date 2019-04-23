SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Frances Shemer passed away after a short illness April 12, 2019. Frances was born in Felpham, England as Frances Mary Burt and came to the states as a war bride after WWII when she married Ray Shemer and lived in Urbana, Ohio for 48 years. Ray Shemer passed away in 1995. They were married just under 50 years. Frances worked in Home Health at Mercy Health in Urbana for 17 years. They had one daughter, Susan Shemer Martin, in California. Frances moved to California in 2006 to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law, Vaughn Martin, and grandchildren, Nicholas Martin and Alexandra Martin. She will always be loved and missed.