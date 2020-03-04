WEST LIBERY - Francis Salyers, 79, of West Liberty, passed away at 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on July 5, 1940, a son of the late Frank and Ethel Mae (Salyer) Salyers.

On August 19, 1967, Francis married the former Gloria Maxwell in West Liberty, and she survives along with their daughter Kristie (Brian) Nisonger; a son, Jeffrey Salyers; five grandchildren, TR Nisonger, Jacob Nisonger, Kursten Nisonger, Justin Salyers, and Jacob Ortman; a sister, Marge Closson; three brothers, Chalmers Salyers, Wiley "Walt" (Rhonda) Salyers, and Jerry Salyers; mother-in-law, Jean Maxwell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jim & Nancy McCullough; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by two sisters, Rita M. Heath and Anita Seiser; three brothers, Mike Salyers and two infants; three sisters-in-law, Judy Ferryman, Bonnie Salyers, and Linda Salyers; and a brother-in-law, Mike Closson.

A U.S. Army veteran, Francis retired as an employee for the Village of West Liberty in 2003, following 23 years of service. He served on the West Liberty Fire Department for 30 years, two of which as Assistant Fire Chief. Francis loved pitching horseshoes and was a Past President of the West Liberty Horseshoe Club. He also enjoyed being a stained-glass instructor, umpiring baseball games, bowling, and flying RC airplanes.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road in West Liberty, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contribution may be made, in Francis's memory, to the West Liberty Fire Department, 201 N. Detroit Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357 or to Lifeline of Ohio, Attn: Contributions, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com