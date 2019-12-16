ST. PARIS - Frederick E. "Fred" Carnes, age 92, of St. Paris passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Clark County, OH, a son of the late Henry and Annabelle (Parish) Carnes. He is survived by his wife Helen (Overman) Carnes, whom he married on January 13, 1950. Together they raised two daughters, Sherill (Ed) Draper and Katherine "Kathy" (Dan) Bair, both of St. Paris. He is survived by five grandchildren, Christy (Troy) Hanson of Yellow Springs, Fred (Caroline) Draper of Los Angeles, CA, Jennifer (Nathan) Lucas of Troy, Kellie (Mike) Nuzum of Springboro, and Joey (Dani) Bair of St. Paris; and eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, and Eli Lucas, Emmaline, and Aedan Hanson, Ian, Hank, and Ellie Bair. He is also survived by a sister, Greta (Terry) Black and a brother, Barney (Marilyn) Carnes, all of St. Paris, numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Richard, Max, Melvin, and Clifford Carnes. Fred and Helen were dairy farmers until 1979. Fred and his wife Helen, his brother and his wife, Melvin and Ruth Carnes, and their mother, Annabelle Baker, built bowling lanes in St. Paris in 1960 (Coral Lanes). He was a wonderful husband, great dad and grandfather, who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, OH with his nephew, Reverend Russell Lawson presiding. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, OH. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday prior to the funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 163549, Columbus, Ohio 43216-3549. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com