WEST LIBERTY - Gabriel Oren Wayne McCall, 44, of Urbana passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence.

Gabriel was born November 26, 1974 in Urbana to Oren Wayne McCall and Susan Spriggs.

Gabriel worked in construction all his life and was truly a jack of all trades. He enjoyed working on vehicles and riding motorcycles. Gabriel loves spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Sahara Mulkey, Abbegail (Camron) Lewis and Austin McCall; grandchildren, Alaiya Lewis and Reed Lewis; brothers, Tim (Jody) Spriggs, Bill (Lori) Batten, Travis (Ashley) Spriggs and Trent (Nikki) Spriggs; good friends, Morgan McGee and Dave Gunsaulies.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne McCall.

A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 6 p.m. at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

