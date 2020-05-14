NORTH LEWISBURG - Garney Fay Hixon, 79, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away in her daughter's residence on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Garney was born April 11, 1941 in Crockett, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clint & Ruby Keeton. She was born the sister to six brothers. She married the love of her life, Wilbur Ray Hixon on August 1, 1959 in Fairborn, Ohio. They were residents of Mutual, Ohio for more than 33 years. In the past she was employed by Botkin's Flowers, baby-sitter to many and a home health nursing assistant. She will be remembered as a kind, caring and loving mother and grandmother. Garney is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn (Kevin) Earles, Brenda (Howard Pidcock) Hixon, Melissa (Jeffrey) Lallo and Mary Beth (Mike) Botkins; brothers, John (Freda) Keeton and Ovie Keeton; grandchildren, Jacob, Mara, Joseph, Christopher, Aaron and Samuele Lallo, Holly Huxley Pierce, John (Sarah) Huxley, Evan and Nick Jones, Luke and Ty Botkins; great-grandchildren Allison (Michael) Clem, Andrew and Abigail Cole and Cadence Huxley; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband who passed away September 16, 1992; brothers, Mont Ball, Noble Keeton, Goble Keeton and Lowell Keeton; special friend Bonnie Snyder. A special thanks to her care givers, Cris Ramsey, Chandra Grudt and Sheri Boystel. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A private memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Freshwater, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio, with the Reverends Gary Ball and Ken Keeton officiating. Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mutual. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the governor you must remain in your cars. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at FRESHWATER MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 57 W. Maple St., North Lewisburg, Ohio. In the future, a celebration of life service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Hospice, 107 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078 or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 14 to May 15, 2020.