BELLEFONTAINE - Gary Edward Longberry II, 41, of Huntsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on January 28, 1978, a son of Gary Longberry of Huntsville and the late Priscilla Ann (Eaton) Longberry. He was also preceded in death by his cousin Amy and aunt Sharon Longberry.

He is survived by his father, his father's fiancee Kris Caudill and her son Dillon Tibbitts; three sisters, Heather Alkire of Morgantown, West Virginia, Angel Longberry of Cable, and Melanie (Chad) Moxley of Cable; three nieces, Sabrina Thompson, Lydia Moxley, and Promise Alkire; an aunt, Marilyn (Bob) Wilgus; two uncles, Larry Longberry and Danny Longberry; and several cousins.

A lover of hockey, Gary graduated as salutatorian of the Indian Lake High School Class of 1996 and was recognized in Who's Who Among American High School Students. He continued his education at Miami of Ohio and retired from GE in Cincinnati where he had worked for the fraud department.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.