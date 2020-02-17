URBANA - Gary Garvey, age 62, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 8, 1957 to the late Fred and Grace (Ramsey) Garvey. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Blue, Lucille Holland, Barb Kiss, Kenny Garvey, Raymond Garvey and Frank Garvey, as well as his son-in-law, Andrew Duncan. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Amy R. Garvey and Laura Duncan; step-children, April (Richard Chess) Ferryman and Buddy Lee; grandchildren, Alexandra Miller, Kayleigh Garvey, Dylan Duncan, Abigail Grace Duncan and Dazie Chess. Gary was the youngest of 16 children. His surviving siblings include Connie Scott, Larry Garvey, John Garvey, Fredrick Garvey, Geneva Corvin and Rosie Slusser.

Gary was a former employee for the City of Urbana and was a man of great faith. He will be remembered for his immense love for his family especially his grandchildren. Gary's funeral will be held at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a visitation from noon until time of service. He will be laid to rest in Kingscreek Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com