URBANA - Gary Keith Moose, 80, of Cable, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.

He was born September 12, 1939, the son of the late Glenn and Mildred (Baldry) Moose. Gary worked at International Harvester in Canton, IL 1964 to 1982. In 1985, he traveled to Greenland to work on the US Radar Station on the ice caps. He worked as a carpenter for 6 years, until he transferred to Navistar in 1988 in Springfield, OH, until March 2008.

In his free time, he worked on mowers and miscellaneous items. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and looking for arrowheads and just working outside. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy (Palmer) Moose; his children Tammy (Douglas) Horsley and Gary Moose Jr; his brothers John Moose and James Moose; his grandchildren Chelsea Moose (Kris) Scheiderer, Tyler Moose, Tasha Horsley; his great-grandchildren Aubrey and Kris "Bubby" Scheiderer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Don Moose, Ted Moose, David Moose and Carl Moose.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. November 19, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

Burial will follow in Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Cable.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com