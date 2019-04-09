URBANA - Gary L. Brown, 67, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born October 19, 1951 in Massillon, Ohio, the son of Betty Jean (Long) Brown and Richard O. Brown.

Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. His family loved him completely and he loved them just as much. He enjoyed golf, fishing, model ships, bowling, sitting by a campfire, grilling, and spending time with his family. He was the former International Director of the Lions Club in Urbana, St. Paris, and Northridge from 2003-2005. He was also the owner and operator of PBI Construction with his wife.

Gary is survived by his wife, Brenda R. (Byrd) Brown; sons, Christopher D. (Carla) Brown, and Jason L. (Dennese) Brown; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown (Ryan Conley), Justin Brown, Erin (Lucas) McKeever and Cody Russell; and great-grandchild, Cyrus McKeever.

He was preceded in death by parents, and father and mother-in-law, Carl and Geneva Byrd.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Donner officiating. Entombment will follow in the Shepard Mausoleum at Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or , 32299 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229-3095.

