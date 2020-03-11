ST. PARIS - Gary N. "Ace" Fenton, age 67, of New Carlisle, OH gained his wings March 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Susan, previous wife Yvonne Sauerbrun, children: Jeff (Jenny) Fenton, Ben (Lara) Anderson, Niki (Greg) Fenton, and Greg (Elizabeth) Fenton. He is also survived by grandkids: Calobe (Caity) Fenton, Corey Fenton, Sam Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Dalton Lee, Brody Lee, Tayler Fenton, Malachai Mellon, Memphis Fenton, and great grand kids, Owen Fenton and Roree Fenton. A brother, Roger Fenton and two sisters, Elaine Fenton and Tia (Keith) Stryker and many many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family also survive.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Neil and Christine (Callicoat) Fenton, brother Phil Fenton, son Matthew Anderson, nephew Brandon Evans, paternal grandparents Millard and Florence Fenton and maternal grandparents Virgil and Fern Callicoat.

Gary was one of a kind, a man with a heart of gold. He was such a sports buff. He loved to teach and coach youth baseball at Mitchell Field in St. Paris. He was very involved with his two fantasy football leagues that he managed. He was a die-hard Gonzaga and Saints fan. One of his favorite pastimes that he passed on to his children was mushroom hunting. He couldn't wait for spring to get into the woods, but most of all he cherished every moment he shared with his grandkids.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Pastor Peter Kruse presiding. There will be a visitation prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home.

