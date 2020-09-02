1/1
Gary Rice
URBANA - Gary Rice, 62, of Urbana, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center with his wife by his side. He was born May 24, 1958 in Mechanicsburg, the son of the late Ora and Rushie (Vanhoose) Rice. Gary was a graduate of Triad High School. He enjoyed watching movies and going out to eat, fishing and he liked to make people laugh. Gary was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Gary was proud of his family and loved them very much, especially his fur baby, Nunuk. He is survived by his wife, Jessie (McCauley) Rice; his children, Greg Rice and Lindsey (Richard) Morgan; his stepfather, Sam Stires; 7 grandchildren; his sisters, Diana Miller and Patsy Arnold; his brothers, Teddy Rice and Scott Rice; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jill and Dennis McCauley; as well as several nieces, and nephews, cousins along with many friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother, Larry Rice and his sister-in-law, Dee Rice. A special thanks gratitude is extended to many Springfield Regional Mercy hospital doctors, nurses and health care professionals for their care and devotion. Their help during this difficult time was greatly appreciated.

A celebration of life service will be held at the family's convenience.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Gary was a great man and a dear friend. It was truly an honor to count him among the close knit work family we had. He will be deeply missed, and warmly remembered.
Shawn Karg
Friend
