Gary Smart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Gary Smart, age 72, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in November of 1947 in Illinois. Gary leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Sharon Smart; sons, Kevin Smart and Kenneth (Melissa) Smart; as well as his grandson, Michael Smart. He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Smart. Gary was a devoted member of the Urbana Church of Christ. He and Sharon loved traveling and exploring the world together. Gary was active in Boy Scouts for 17 years, Knights for Christ at Urbana University and involved in the Chinese student exchange program. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until the celebration of his life service beginning at noon. Gary will be laid to rest in Hammond Cemetery in Hammond, Illinois on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Urbana Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved