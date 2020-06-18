URBANA - Gary Smart, age 72, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in November of 1947 in Illinois. Gary leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Sharon Smart; sons, Kevin Smart and Kenneth (Melissa) Smart; as well as his grandson, Michael Smart. He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Smart. Gary was a devoted member of the Urbana Church of Christ. He and Sharon loved traveling and exploring the world together. Gary was active in Boy Scouts for 17 years, Knights for Christ at Urbana University and involved in the Chinese student exchange program. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until the celebration of his life service beginning at noon. Gary will be laid to rest in Hammond Cemetery in Hammond, Illinois on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Urbana Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com