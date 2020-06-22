Gaven Lee Van Tassell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gaven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Gaven Lee Van Tassell, 14, of Cable, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Gaven was born September 5, 2005 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed camping, swimming, fishing, gardening, and tinkering in the garage. Gaven loved playing with his dogs and cooking. He took pride in helping his neighbors and teachers.

Gaven is survived by his parents, Glen and Amy (Cromwell) Van Tassell; his brothers, Dylan and Adam; his sisters, Catherine and Savannah; his grandparents, Fred and Barbara Van Tassell and William Cromwell; his great-grandmother, Ruth Lynn; his aunts, Kirstin Litwin, Susan (Eric) Beers, Mary (Rob) Davis, Laura (Steve) Fredericks, Nancy Mitchell, and Melissa Cromwell; his uncles, E.J. Van Tassell, Fr. Malachi Van Tassell T.O.R., and Bryce Litwin (Christine Brady).

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Gertrude Cromwell.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with Rev. Malachi Van Tassell T.O.R. presiding. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved