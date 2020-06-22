URBANA - Gaven Lee Van Tassell, 14, of Cable, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Gaven was born September 5, 2005 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed camping, swimming, fishing, gardening, and tinkering in the garage. Gaven loved playing with his dogs and cooking. He took pride in helping his neighbors and teachers.

Gaven is survived by his parents, Glen and Amy (Cromwell) Van Tassell; his brothers, Dylan and Adam; his sisters, Catherine and Savannah; his grandparents, Fred and Barbara Van Tassell and William Cromwell; his great-grandmother, Ruth Lynn; his aunts, Kirstin Litwin, Susan (Eric) Beers, Mary (Rob) Davis, Laura (Steve) Fredericks, Nancy Mitchell, and Melissa Cromwell; his uncles, E.J. Van Tassell, Fr. Malachi Van Tassell T.O.R., and Bryce Litwin (Christine Brady).

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Gertrude Cromwell.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with Rev. Malachi Van Tassell T.O.R. presiding. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.