URBANA - Gayle Petty, 82, of Kingscreek, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH at 2:28 p.m. She was born November 3, 1936, in Champaign County, OH to Lloyd and Doris (Dill) McInturff.

She was a 1954 Salem High School graduate, a member of Kingscreek United Methodist Church, Past Worthy Matron of Elizabeth M. Hood Chapter, a member of Urbana Chapter 530 OES, member of Buck Creek Women, Urbana Chapter of DAR, and a life member of Amateur Trapshooters Association.

She is survived by three children, Mark (Kay) Petty of DeGraff, Keri (Bill) Purk of Urbana, Pat (Joanne) Petty of Urbana and four grandchildren, Ali (Ross) Parthemore and Caitlin Purk (fiancé Kris Stevens), Evan (Lauren) Petty, and Ellen Rose Petty, one great-granddaughter, Georgia Gayle Petty, and brother Steve McInturff of Springfield, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lewis Petty, who she married on November 12, 1954, brother Wayne McInturff and grandson, Matthew Petty.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Kingscreek Cemetery with Pastor David Brown officiating.

Contributions may be made in her name to the Barely Used Pets, Inc., 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, OH 43078 or Champaign County Special Olympics, 2450 Sloan Road, Urbana, OH 43078.

