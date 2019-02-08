Obituary Print Gaynell Lee Downing | Visit Guest Book

URBANA - On Thursday, February 7, 2019 Gaynell Lee Downing, of Urbana, in a house full of love and joy, I held your hand until your battle with cancer was over. No more pain, no more fighting, no more treatments….simply peace. To your friends, the way you never cared what anyone thought about you was an inspiration for them to be the best version of themselves. To the countless employees during your 18 years as the "Pink Hat Lady" at KFC, you were not just one of their favorite bosses, you were their favorite person. You not only taught them how to be a good employee, you cheered them on while they started their lives. To your nieces and nephews…Justina, Brad, Zachary, Cody, D.J., Jocelyn and Vashti you taught them how to be strong in their convictions with compassion in their heart. To your grandchildren….Hypathia, Reid, Shyla, Brynn, Travis, Terrelle and Leo, you were their safe place to fall when they were upset and their loudest supporter when they needed a push. To your favorite daughter in law Lynda, you were the light of the party and her smile when she needed to laugh. To your sisters Marci (Michael) and Terri (Randy) you were their sounding board when they needed an honest opinion and their closes friend. To Harold, the love of your life, you were an amazing woman who would never compromise her beliefs, the first to admit when she was wrong, a classic beauty and his favorite co-pilot through life. But, to me, you were my calm when the storms became too strong. My biggest fan even when I stopped trying. My voice of reason when I thought life would make me go crazy. My shoulder of comfort when I couldn't find the will to stand. You were my role model, my mentor, my best friend, the positive light in my life when all I could see was the darkness. You will be missed by many but I know that you would not want us to mourn your death but instead celebrate your life. On Wednesday, February 13th from 2-4, and 6-8 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, that is what we will be doing. Remembering the amazing woman you were. And because you were a giving woman, you would want contributions to the in lieu of flowers. You would tell us to live life with no regrets for they are just lessons to grow from. Tell us that if we simply look, we can find the positive in any situation and accomplish anything. Until we see you again, we will miss and love you. Love always, your son. Nathan. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

Funeral Home Vernon Family Funeral Homes

235 Miami Street

Urbana , OH 43078

(937) 653-8888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019

