MECHANICSBURG - Gene F. Hodge went to be with the Lord on Saturday October 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born October 17, 1930 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Gene was a 1948 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He retired from the F.C. Mason Company in July of 1995. Gene was a life-long member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.

Gene is survived by his wife of 69 years, Priscilla (Cligrow) Hodge, daughters Deborah (P.D.) Lewis, and Sheila Callicoat, grandchildren Cassie (Brian) Lewis, Schuyler (Stefanie) Lewis, McKenzie Callicoat, great-grandchildren Amelia, Jacob, Jonah, brothers James Hodge and Donald Hodge, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Watching the Mechanicsburg Indians was one of Gene's greatest pleasures. He also loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. In addition, Gene was a community supporter and served on the Mechanicsburg Village Council and Zoning Board, was a member of the Lions Club, and the Mechanicsburg Athletic Boosters.

Gene was dedicated to the education of young people, particularly those of Mechanicsburg Schools. As a member of the Mechanicsburg Board of Education, Gene served for 16 years, 10 of those years as board president, and 4 years as vice president. He was also president of the Southwest Region of the Ohio School Board Association, and member of the Southwest Region Executive Committee, moderator of the annual School Board Conference, and was named to the Ohio School Boards Association All-Ohio School Board.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Merrill and Rachel (Moore) Hodge, brother Robert Hodge, and grandson Zachary Hodge Callicoat.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Services will open with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 238, Mechanicsburg.

In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:45 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or to the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 50 N Main St., Mechanicsburg, OH 43044

