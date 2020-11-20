ST. PARIS - Gene Goodwin, 82, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wed Nov 18 while at Upper Valley Medical Center. Gene was well known and loved by many people. Gene was born July 25, 1938 in rural Van Wert County, Ohio He married Shirley Bowen of nearby Spencerville, Ohio in July of 1967. Gene had two daughters Kathy and Karen and one son, Doug. Gene and Shirley have four grandchildren Craig, Jamie, Ethan and Kaylee.

Gene graduated from Spencerville High School in 1956 and from The Ohio State University with a degree in Agricultural Public Relations in 1960. Gene played football at The Ohio State University under coach Woody Hayes. During college he completed four years of Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps where he received his pilot's training. During his senior year, he achieved the rank of Cadet Colonel and served as the Wing Commander.

Following graduation, Gene went to work for Central Soya, manufacturers of Master Mix livestock feeds. He managed the advertising department of the feed division.

After several years with Central Soya, he left to start his own consulting business. He was retained by the Ohio Association of Meat Packers as their lobbyist. In addition to lobbying, Gene worked for the Ohio Exposition Commission as the Assistant Manager of the Ohio State Fair in charge of Public Relations.

In the mid 60's Gene went to work with Josten's selling class rings and related school products in southeastern Indiana and western Ohio. Gene and his wife Shirley, who gave up her career as an elementary teacher, ran this business together for nearly 20 years.

In the early 80's they formed their own company called Winners' Edge and sold school related products.

When their son, Doug, was getting ready to graduate from Ohio State, Gene and Shirley formed another company, Winners' Edge Marine. This company was managed by their son and distributed boats and trailers to five mid-western states.

In 2001, Gene and Shirley sold their business and began enjoying retirement.

Gene was active in many local, state and national organizations. He was a 32 degree mason, a member of the St. Paris Lions Club, past member of the Tipp City Board of Education and a member of the St. Paris United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the U. S. Sportsman's Alliance, National Rifle Association, Ohio Gun Collectors, Clark County Sportsman Club, Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Growing up on a farm in rural Van Wert County, Gene always loved the outdoors. He has been in conservation work for over 50 years.

Being a shooting enthusiast, he helped form the Ohio Sporting Clays Association. Gene was inducted into the Sporting Clays Hall of Fame in 2005.

Gene and Shirley lived on their farm in Champaign County that is dedicated to conservation and wildlife. Its wetlands and food plots are home to many deer, ducks, geese, pheasant and rabbits. He really enjoyed his rural life and enjoyed sharing it with friends who stopped by. One of his favorite sayings was WE DID NOT INHERIT THIS LAND FROM OUR FOREFATHERS, WE ARE MERELY BORROWING IT FROM OUR CHILDREN…LET'S LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT.

There will be a Celebration of Life planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Paris United Methodist Church, P.O Box 564, St. Paris, Ohio or the Champaign County Ghost Gobblers.

