KENT - George A. Beery-Waliga left this earthly place to be with his dear son Alex and his beloved father Edgar.

Years ago a ship carrying the Beery family landed in America in 1727. In time they settled in Urbana, Ohio on a large country estate of great-grandfather George Beery. A little boy was born to Stella and Edgar Beery on October 4, 1940. The family was very proud to continue on with the family name. In the same room as his father, and in the same house as his grandfather Perry. Then at the age of 1 and a half he went to live with his Aunt Erma and Uncle Audley for the next nine years. During this period of his life they taught him the many values that he applied in his later business life. While in the process of adopting him as their child, he moved to Cuyahoga Falls. He would go on to graduate from Cuyahoga Falls High School and Kent State University. During this time he would meet his mentor, A.W. Lindbald. So in this time he discovered student housing. In his own way, for over 40 years he owned and operated Buckeye Parks and Housing Placement Center, where he polished up the image of owning student rentals. He was recognized by many of his peers. His skills are taken to a new level of accomplishment. During this time he married his Patricia, increasing the family to three children, Clarissa, Rebecca, and Alex. His deep love of his family was above all. Over the many years he was there for their needs as they developed owning rental properties. He was a member of Kent Kiwanis, Masonic Temple, the Ohio Manufactured Homes Association, Kent Jaycees, Kent Coin Club and the Lunch Bunch. George enjoyed being involved in community and social events, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by wife, Patricia Waliga; daughters, Clarissa (Michael) Wiener and Rebecca Waliga; granddaughters, Olivia Wiener, Justine Wiener and Emma Waliga; Beery siblings, John Beery, Robert (Cathi) Beery, Sue (Firok) Shield; Waliga siblings, Sylvia Waliga, Martha (Thom) Matlock, Jay (Margie) Waliga. He was preceded in death by his son, Alex Waliga; father, Edgar Beery; mother, Stella Waliga; sister, Margaret Beery; step-father, John Waliga.

Calling hours will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at BISSLER & SONS FUNERAL HOME, where funeral services will also be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kevin Coleman Foundation, 5982 Rhodes Road, Kent, OH 44240.