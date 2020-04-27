MECHANICSBURG - George Del Toops, 79, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his home. He was born on January 31, 1941 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of Lloyd and Delphine (Pratt) Toops.

George was a 1959 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He retired from Navistar International Corporation. He loved working in his yard, planting flower beds, golfing, attending sports events, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Mechanicsburg Indian fan.

George is survived by his wife, Jane Wiant Toops, of 57 years; his children Dana (Sherri) Toops, DeAnn (Sam) Payne, David Toops, and Dawn Beattie; his sister Margie Toops Easterling; his grandchildren Nathan Toops, Natalie Toops, Derek Payne, Caleb Payne, Steven Toops, and Georgia Toops; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. George is predeceased by his parents and younger brother Steven. George will be dearly missed. Due to Covid-19, services and a celebration of his life have been postponed until late spring-early July.